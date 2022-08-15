 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert