This evening in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
