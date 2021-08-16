Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.