This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folk…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, a…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prep…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contai…