For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tod…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wi…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Winston Salem …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepare…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…