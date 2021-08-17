This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
