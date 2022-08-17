This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Thursday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tod…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wi…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Winston Salem …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepare…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and vari…