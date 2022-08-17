 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Thursday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

