Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast.