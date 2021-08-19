This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfal…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, a…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the a…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot d…