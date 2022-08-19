Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
