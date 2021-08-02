Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
