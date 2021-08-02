 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

