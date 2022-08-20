Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.