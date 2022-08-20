This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Winston Salem …
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expec…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly clo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …