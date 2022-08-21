Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.