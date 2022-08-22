Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.