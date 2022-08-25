Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% ch…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds li…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go ou…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expec…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looki…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…