For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% ch…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds li…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go ou…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looki…