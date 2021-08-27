 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News