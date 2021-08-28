Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high te…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the making…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light a…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the maki…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makin…