Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast.