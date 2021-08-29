 Skip to main content
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

