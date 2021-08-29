This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the making…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the maki…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light a…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makin…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.