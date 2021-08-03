Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…