This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the h…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and varia…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the ma…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…