This evening in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
