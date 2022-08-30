For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
