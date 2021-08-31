This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV inde…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the making…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makin…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expec…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.