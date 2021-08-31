Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.