Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
