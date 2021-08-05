This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
