Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
