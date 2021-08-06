Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
