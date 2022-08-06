Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.