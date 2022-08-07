 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

