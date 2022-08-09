Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
