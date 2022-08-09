 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

