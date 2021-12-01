 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert