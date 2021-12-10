For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
