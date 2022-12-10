Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees.
The area will see heavy rain today. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees.
Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Winds …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 6…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.