Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

