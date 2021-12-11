 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

