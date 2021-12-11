Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degr…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Winston Sale…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Overcast. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …