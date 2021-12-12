 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

