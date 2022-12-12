Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
