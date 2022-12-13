For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
