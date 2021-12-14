Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
