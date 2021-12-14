 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

