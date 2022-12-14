For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
