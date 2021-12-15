 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

