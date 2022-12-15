This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered show…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainf…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The area will see heavy rain today. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted…