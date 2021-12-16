 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

