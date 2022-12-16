This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered show…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainf…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Sal…