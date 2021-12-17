This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
