This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
