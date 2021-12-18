This evening in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
