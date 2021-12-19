For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
