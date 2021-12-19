 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

