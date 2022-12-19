 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

