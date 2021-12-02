Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We wil…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pred…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. I…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in …