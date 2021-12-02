Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.