For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 1…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.