Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

